Police: Bud’s Broiler robber ditches bra, takes cash

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department released security camera footage that shows the woman accused of robbing one of the city’s popular burger joints.

According to police, at about 2:00 in the morning on August first, a woman who was wearing a black mask entered and robbed the Bud’s Broiler restaurant in the 500 block of City Park Avenue.

Police say the robber used a black toy handgun with an orange tip, removable magazine, and a mounted tactical light to force an employee into the business’ storage refrigerator. Then, according to police, the robber used a set of keys to open a locker containing a bank deposit bag and then grabbed additional money bags from another room in the restaurant’s office.

The robber left the scene by going down North Anthony Street while discarding the keys, toy gun, bra, and blue baseball cap.

Police say the robber is between 5’1″ and 5’4″ with a stocky build.

If you have information that could help solve the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name, and you could earn a cash reward.