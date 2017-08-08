× One man dead after Broadmoor shooting

NEW ORLEANS – One man was killed overnight in a shooting in the Broadmoor neighborhood.

The shooting occurred just after 9:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of South Prieur Street, according to the NOPD.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot in the head lying dead in the street.

Investigators have yet to determine a motive or name any suspects.

Homicide Detective Debra Normand is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.