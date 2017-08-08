× NOPD looking for missing Lake Area high school student

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Angelique Clark hasn’t been seen or heard from since just before 10 p.m. on August 7, when she left her home in the 1900 block of Filmore Avenue.

Clark is 5’3” tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and she has a nose ring and a belly ring.

She was last seen wearing a Lake Area New Tech Early College High School uniform comprised of a blue/red plaid skirt and blue Polo-style shirt, and a blue jean jacket with flowers. She was carrying a red mesh backpack.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of this missing juvenile please contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030.