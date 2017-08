Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The NOFD responded to a two-alarm fire in Broadmoor this morning.

Firefighters were called to the corner of South Dupre Street and Washington Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.

The fire damaged several connected stores in a strip mall on the corner, including a corner store and a Boost Mobile location next door to the Broadmoor Coin Laundromat.

The NOFD has not released a cause of the fire yet, and no injuries have been reported.