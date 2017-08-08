× Lacombe man charged with raping Mandeville woman

MANDEVILLE, La. – The man who police believe attacked and raped a 53-year-old Mandeville woman on August 5 has been arrested and charged, thanks in no small part to community participation.

Mandeville Police Department Chief of Police Gerald Sticker said 25-year-old Lacombe resident Ronald Douglas Moore Jr. faces charges of first degree rape, aggravated burglary, and attempted first degree murder.

Moore, who was on parole for prior burglary and drug charges, was arrested on August 7 after detectives narrowed in on him as a suspect using physical descriptions from the victim, tips from the public, and surveillance video from the area.

With assistance from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Office of Probation and Parole, MPD detectives were able to execute a search warrant for Moore’s DNA and secure physical evidence including the clothes he is thought to have worn during the attack, Sticker said.

“The Mandeville Police Department continues to pray for and support our victim in this horrific ordeal. Her physical and emotional recovery will no doubt be a long process,” Sticker said. “I am extremely proud of the solid police work and dedication of the men and women of the Mandeville Police Department who worked non-stop to ensure the apprehension of this violent offender. I would also like to thank the St Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the St Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, Louisiana Probation and Parole for their support and assistance during this investigation. We enjoy a professional and productive relationship with all of our law enforcement partners who understand that an incident such as this not only impacts the individual community but our parish as a whole. Finally I would like to thank our citizens who actively participated; calling in tips and the 100,000 plus views and shares on social media. The community support and participation no doubt, helped to break this case!”