Get your juices flowing at Arnaud’s

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Arnaud's with our delicious meal.

The French 75 is a New Orleans staple, typically made with gin and champagne. Though at Arnaud's this famous cocktail has a major twist!

Arnaud's French 75 is made with cognac rather than gin! Here's how they do it:

50 oz Cognac (Courvoisier VS)

1 tsp Lemon Juice, freshly squeezed

¼ tsp Simple Syrup

Lemon Twist

75 oz Champagne (Moët & Chandon)

Place the cognac, lemon juice and Simple Syrup in a shaker filled with ice and shake ONLY long enough to chill. Pour into a frosted champagne tulip glass, top with champagne and add a lemon twist.

You can try it at home, but it's even better when paired with your Coolinary meal.

Check out Arnaud's Coolinary Menu:

Dinner Menu

First Course

choice of



Tuna Carpaccio

pea shoots, radish, grapefruit, cane vinegar and extra virgin olive oil

Crabcake

white remoulade

Frisee and Butter Lettuce

snow peas, radish, goat cheese and red wine vinaigrette

Second Course

choice of



Herb Crusted Gulf Fish

summer corn Maque Choux, Beurre Rouge

Quail

mirliton stuffing, baby spinach, seasonal gastrique

Flank Steak

Manchego potato gratin, rainbow carrots

Third Course

choice of



Lemon Passion Fruit Bar

strawberry compote and candied coconut

Chocolate Walnut Tart

burnt honey and whipped cream

$39