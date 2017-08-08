Get your juices flowing at Arnaud’s

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at  Arnaud's with our delicious meal.

The French 75 is a New Orleans staple, typically made with gin and champagne. Though at Arnaud's this famous cocktail has a major twist!

Arnaud's French 75 is made with cognac rather than gin! Here's how they do it:

  • 50 oz Cognac (Courvoisier VS)
  • 1 tsp Lemon Juice, freshly squeezed
  • ¼ tsp Simple Syrup
  • Lemon Twist
  • 75 oz Champagne (Moët & Chandon)
  1. Place the cognac, lemon juice and Simple Syrup in a shaker filled with ice and shake ONLY long enough to chill.
  2. Pour into a frosted champagne tulip glass, top with champagne and add a lemon twist.

You can try it at home, but it's even better when paired with your Coolinary meal.

Check out Arnaud's Coolinary Menu:

Dinner Menu

First Course
choice of

Tuna Carpaccio
pea shoots, radish, grapefruit, cane vinegar and extra virgin olive oil

Crabcake
white remoulade

Frisee and Butter Lettuce
snow peas, radish, goat cheese and red wine vinaigrette

Second Course
choice of

Herb Crusted Gulf Fish
summer corn Maque Choux, Beurre Rouge

Quail
mirliton stuffing, baby spinach, seasonal gastrique

Flank Steak
Manchego potato gratin, rainbow carrots

Third Course
choice of

Lemon Passion Fruit Bar
strawberry compote and candied coconut

Chocolate Walnut Tart
burnt honey and whipped cream

$39

