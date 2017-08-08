Fried Kool Aid: Would you eat it?

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Two summer classics: Kool Aid and fried food, but what happens when you combine the two? Test Kitchen Taylor made fried Kool Aid. Finally, something that Tamica would eat again!
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!
Fried Kool-Aid
Waffle Batter
3 tbsp Kool-Aid
Cool Whip
Prepare waffle batter according to box, add in kool aid.
Pan fry like pancakes.
Serve with Cool Whip