Fried Kool Aid: Would you eat it?

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Two summer classics: Kool Aid and fried food, but what happens when you combine the two? Test Kitchen Taylor made fried Kool Aid. Finally, something that Tamica would eat again!

Fried Kool-Aid

Waffle Batter

3 tbsp Kool-Aid

Cool Whip

Prepare waffle batter according to box, add in kool aid.

Pan fry like pancakes.

Serve with Cool Whip