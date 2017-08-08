Dixie Liongate is bringing off-broadway show, ‘Dixie’s Tupperware Party’ to Harrah’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS--“Dixie's Tupperware Party,” the show starring Dixie Longate that stirred up Tupperware-mania Off-Broadway and garnered the prestigious 2008 Drama Desk Award Nomination rolls into the Theatre at Harrah’s New Orleans for one night only. Written by Kris Andersson, the production is playing New Orleans as part of a tour that has, so far, logged over 1,100 performances worldwide.

“Dixie's Tupperware Party” stars Dixie Longate as the fast-talking Tupperware Lady who has packed up her catalogues and left her children in an Alabama trailer park to journey across America. Audiences howl with laughter as Dixie throws a good ol' fashioned Tupperware Party filled with outrageously funny tales, heartfelt accounts, free giveaways, audience participation, and the most fabulous assortment of Tupperware ever sold on a theater stage! The show is loaded with the most up-to-date products available for purchase.

Tickets for “Dixie's Tupperware Party” are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com. For more information about “Dixie's Tupperware Party,” log on to www.dixiestupperwareparty.com.

The show is Friday, August 11th at 8 p.m. at Harrah's. For more information visit www.harrahsneworleans.com.