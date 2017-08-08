× Cookin’ with Nino: Tijuana Tequila Tenderloin Nuggets

Tijuana Tequila Tenderloin Nuggets

Ingredients:

1 SWIFT Pork Tenderloin cut to 1 ½ inch cubes

1 cup divided in 1/2 Blazing Tequila Glaze (see recipe below)

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon kosher or sea salt

½ teaspoon cracked black pepper

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

4 Tablespoons first cold pressed olive oil

4 bell peppers, Red, Green ,Yellow, Orange cut to 1/8 inch strips

1 medium red onion cut to 1/8 inch strips

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 cup uncooked JAZZMEN LOUISIANA RICE (cooked according to instructions on bag)

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, mix cumin, chili powder, salt, black and cayenne pepper. Add pork nuggets and mix completely until all sides are covered. In a medium saute pan, heat olive oil then add seasoned pork nuggets. Cook for 5 minutes stirring constantly. Add cut vegetables and cook for another 10 minutes until there is no pink color inside pork. Add Blazing Tequila Glaze (see recipe below) and cook while stirring for another 5 minutes. Top with cilantro and serve over JAZZMEN RICE! **More BLAZING TEQUILA GLAZE can be added as a finishing sauce. (As much as you can stand!)

*******

Blazing Tequila Glaze

Ingredients:

1 jalapeno cut to smithereens (extremely fine)

2 cloves garlic, chopped just as fine as the jalapeno

2 teaspoons olive oil

3/4 cup pineapple juice

1/3 cup tequila

1/4 cup honey

Juice and zest of 1 large lime

Instructions:

In a medium sauce pan, saute jalapeno and garlic in oil until starting to wilt… about 2 minutes on high!!! Add all other ingredients to same pan….

Bring the pineapple juice, tequila, and honey to a boil in a small saucepan; cook until reduced to 3/4 cup (about 10 minutes). Combine cornstarch and 2 teaspoons water in a small bowl, and stir well. Add cornstarch mixture to juice mixture, stirring constantly with a whisk. Bring to a boil, and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat!!!! Ready to Blaze and Glaze!!!!!!

*******

Click here for more information about Jazzmen Aromatic Rice.

Jazzmen Aromatic Rice can purchased at your local Rouses Supermarket.