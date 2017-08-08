Anthony Davis Hosts Basketball Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- Pelicans forward and 4-time NBA All-Star, Anthony Davis, hosted his inaugural basketball camp in New Orleans August 7th and 8th. More than 200 kids ages 7-15 participated over the course of two sessions, which were held at the University of New Orleans' Lakefront Arena. The camp, which was put-on by J Smith Hoops, focused the fundamentals of basketball, as campers got to learn from Davis and other coaches on hand. In addition to the workouts, all participants got their picture taken with Davis, an autographed item, and received an Anthony Davis Basketball Camp t-shirt.

For Davis, it's a great way to connect with his community and reach-out to families that have followed his career and often fill the arena at Pelicans games.

"I feels great," Davis said. "This is my second home. I'm always doing stuff in New Orleans. I love doing them in New Orleans. To have this camp-- my first camp here-- it's been amazing. The kids have been real supportive. The parents have been supportive. Everybody in the city of New Orleans has been supportive so I'm just happy I was able to do the first one here and just hopefully keep it going."

Davis spoke about trying to be a role model for the kids, saying he makes an extra effort to remember their names and uses his story to relate to the young players.

"I just try to come out and not just impact and influence these guys and even motivate these guys and girls to not just come out and play basketball, but to chase their dream," Davis said.