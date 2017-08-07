× Woman writes ‘missed connection’ to man pictured chugging beer on kayak during flood

NEW ORLEANS – The man who paddled his kayak up to Bayou Beer Garden for a beer in the middle of Saturday’s flooding apparently captured the heart of at least one local woman.

In an anonymous post on Craigslist’s Missed Connections personals section, the woman waxes poetic about the man, who Walter Jacobson captured chugging a beer at the flooded bar in a picture that went instantly viral.

“You sir, are the man of my dreams,” the Craigslist poster wrote. “You’re not the kind of guy who just throws in the towel on perfectly good day off. No! You’re the kinda man that grabs the bull by the horns and carpes the s@#t out of the diem.”

Anyone with that kind of determination deserves a cold one, despite the monumental flooding going on all across New Orleans at the time, according to the woman who wrote the post.

Instead of hunkering down to ride out the storm and subsequent flooding, the man chose to “glide through the streets like a gondolier in the canals of Venice; a beacon of hope and comfort during these post K times,” she wrote.

The woman hopes the man on the kayak, who has retained his anonymity despite Jacobson’s picture going viral, will remember his biggest fan.

“Your photo will go down in infamy. And when it does, remember who truly loved you first. This girl.” she wrote. “Oh, and is that a mullet? Sexy.”