× Tropical Storm Franklin forms, no threat to northern Gulf

The newest named storm of the Atlantic season formed Sunday night. Tropical Storm Franklin was named as it approached the Yucatan Peninsula. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for parts of central America.

As of Monday morning sustained winds were at 45 mph. So a relatively weak storm overall but a fairly large scale system in terms of size. Franklin will continue moving west into the Bay of Campeche over the next several days.

The forecast track from the National Hurricane Center continues the storm west into central Mexico. This is not going to be an issue for anyone in the United States.

However the tropical season is heating up as we head towards the peak of the season in early September. As always, make sure you have preparations in place in case a storm comes your way.