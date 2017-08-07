Pup News: Meet Precious

Precious is about 12 years young and weighs about 10 pounds.  She is up for adoption through ARNO (Animal Rescue New Orleans) She is a gentle and friendly yorkie or terrier mix.  She is heartworm negative!  She was rescued from the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter as part of a hording situation.  Precious is in a foster home.  The adoption fee is $200j and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date on shots and a microchip.  Please contact adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org or text or call 504-669-1908 for more info.

