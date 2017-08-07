× Police release photos of Mandeville rape suspect

MANDEVILLE, La. — Mandeville Police need the public’s help in identifying a man they say raped a 53-year-old woman who was sleeping on her living room sofa.

The attack happened between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on August 5 in the 2000 block of Monroe Street in Old Mandeville, according to the Mandeville Police Department.

A 53-year-old woman was sleeping on her living room sofa when she woke up to a man rubbing her, according to the MPD.

The woman fought the man and was overpowered.

He then raped her “for an extended period of time,” according to the MPD.

Before leaving, the man took the woman’s ID and told her he would kill her if she reported the rape.

The man is about 5’7” tall, weighs about 140 pounds, has a lean build, and was wearing a horizontal brown striped crew neck t-shirt, knee length grey shorts, black ankle socks, and tan tennis shoes, according to the MPD.

He has an oval tattoo on the exterior of his calf that is approximately four inches in diameter.

The images of the suspect were taken from surveillance video at the Cracker Barrel Store at 1948 Florida Street. He was there about 3:30 a.m.

The suspect was last seen in the area of Girod and Florida Streets in Mandeville approximately 4 a.m. on August 5, according to the MPD.