NOPD searching for Vespa thieves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is looking for two people who are accused of stealing a pair of scooters from outside of a building in the Warehouse District.

According to police, the thefts happened on Friday, July 28, outside of a condominium building in the 900 block of Poeyfarre Street. The thefts happened at about 3:30 in the afternoon.

Surveillance footage released by police shows a pickup truck pull up to the curb where a man is waiting.

Moments later, another camera's footage shows two people approach a parked Vespa scooter and take it to the pickup bed. Once they've secured the first scooter, they return and take a second.

Depending upon the model of scooter and options, a Vespa can easily cost thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Ryan St. Martin with the NOPD at 504-658-6080.

Or you can contact CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify when you leave your tip, and you could earn a cash reward.