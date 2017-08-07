× NOPD looking for man who robbed victim in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man in connection to an early morning robbery in the French Quarter on July 29.

The robber met up with the victim in Jackson Square and promised to lead him to his hotel, which was on Decatur Street, according to the NOPD.

At the intersection of St. Peters and Decatur Streets, the man suddenly turned on the victim, punching him in the head and making off with his property.

The robber is described as a white male with long hair held up via ponytail, as well as a chin-strap style beard and sleeve-style tattoos on his arms. He also has eyeglasses and piercings in both ears.

The suspect was accompanied by two other unknown white males at the time of the incident. No footage is available of the additional subjects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, the pictured subject or additional subjects is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.