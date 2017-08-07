Muriel’s is looking forward to seeing you for Coolinary!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Muriel's with our delicious meal.

Are you a fan of spicy and sweet? Then El Diablo should be your go-to. Made with Old New Orleans Spiced Rum, house-made ginger beer and lime juice and rimmed with cayenne pepper and sugar, who knows if it will bring our your sweet side or your devilish side!

Check out Muriel's Coolinary Menus:

Lunch Menu

First Course

choice of

Soup of the Day

Muriel’s House Salad

mixed baby greens tossed in a pomegranate vinaigrette with shaved

sweet onion and Manchego cheese

Second Course

choice of

Stuffed Mirliton

shrimp creole & Andouille stuffing, baked and

served with a roasted creole tomato sauce

Blackened Mississippi Catfish

served with roasted new potatoes, dill and red

onions, laced in a crystal hot sauce butter

Chicken and Andouille Etouffee

simmered in a rich roux with bell pepper, onion

and celery over Louisiana popcorn rice

Wood Grilled Pork Chop

with New Orleans red beans and Louisiana popcorn rice,

served with a cornbread muffin

Wood Grilled Beef Tenderloin Salad

baby mixed greens tossed in a creole mustard vinaigrette

with watermelon radish, fried chick peas, shallots and shaved parmesan cheese

$18.95

Dinner Menu

First Course

choice of

Choice of Soup

New Orleans seafood gumbo, Fontana’s west end turtle soup or soup of the day

Muriel’s House Salad

mixed baby greens tossed in a pomegranate vinaigrette with shaved sweet onion and Manchego cheese

Shrimp and Goat Cheese Crêpes

goat cheese filled crepes topped with Louisiana gulf shrimp in a buttery cream sauce of chardonnay, onion, tomato and bell pepper

Savory Gorgonzola Cheesecake

gorgonzola and prosciutto terrine, McIlhenny farms honeyed pecans, crispy prosciutto and slices of tart green apple

Second Course

choice of

Shrimp and Grits

slow cooked stone ground grits topped with Louisiana gulf shrimp, leeks and a smoked tomato butter sauce with crispy garlic

Bayoubaisse

shrimp, mussels, jumbo lump crabmeat and seafood meatballs tossed with Andouille sausage and orzo pasta in a sweet vermouth-tomato broth

Cajun Demi-Poulet

oven roasted chicken served with a pan sauté of fingerling potatoes, tasso ham and mushrooms, topped with a roasted garlic veloute

Pecan Encrusted Baby Drum

pan sautéed with oven roasted pecans and a Louisiana crabmeat relish, laced with a lemon butter sauce

Double Cut Pork Chop

wood grilled and topped with a Louisiana sugar cane apple glaze, served with pecan candied sweet potatoes and southern style greens

Third Course

choice of

Pain Perdu Bread Pudding

candied pecans and rum sauce

Flourless Chocolate Cake

crème anglaise & raspberry coulis

Vanilla Bean Crème Brûlée

$39