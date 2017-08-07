Mandeville police release composite image of 1st degree rape suspect

MANDEVILLE, La. – The Mandeville Police Department has released a composite image of a man suspected of an attempted murder and first degree rape that occurred over the weekend.

The attack happened between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on August 5 in the 2000 block of Monroe Street in Old Mandeville, according to the Mandeville Police Department.

The man is about 5’7” tall, weighs about 140 pounds, has a lean build, and was wearing a horizontal brown striped crew neck t-shirt, knee length grey shorts, black ankle socks, and tan tennis shoes, according to the MPD.

He has an oval tattoo on the exterior of his calf that is approximately four inches in diameter.

The suspect was last seen in the area of Girod and Florida Streets in Mandeville approximately 4 a.m. on August 5, according to the MPD.

A composite sketch of the man’s face has been created and distributed.

The man faces charges of aggravated burglary, attempted first degree murder, and first degree rape.