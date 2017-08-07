× Man trying to buy phone through Offer Up app ends up staring down barrel of gun

NEW ORLEANS – A man attempting to buy a cell phone through the Offer Up app ended up staring down the barrel of a gun in Algiers.

The victim agreed to meet up with the person who was advertising the phone for sale on the app around 3:30 a.m. on August 6 in the 6100 block of Tullis Drive, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The man who was selling the phone met up with the victim and handed him the phone through the window of his car.

The victim took out the money he had agreed to pay for the phone and was attempting to delete the information on the phone when the other man grabbed the cash and the phone and ran away.

The victim ran after the robber, who turned, pulled out a gun, and pointed it at the victim’s face, according to the NOPD.

The victim returned to his car and called police.