× La. SPCA to offer $10 microchips for pets following Saturday’s flood

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana SPCA wants to make sure your pet is protected in the event that a flood or other natural disaster separates you from your furry friend.

The Louisiana SPCA Community Clinic will host a Walk-in Microchip Clinic on Saturday, August 19 from noon-4 p.m. Pet owners can bring their pet to the Community Clinic and get a microchip for $10. No appointment necessary.

Extreme weather, including flooding, often results in pets being separated from their owners. Pets tend to flee their homes in fear or to find higher ground. Ensuring that your pet has proper identification at all times is one of the best ways to help them find their way back home.

“Each year we see thousands of animals come through our doors and each and every animal that is brought to us is scanned for a microchip. In 2016 we were able to reunite 473 pets with their owners, largely in part to microchips,” says Louisiana SPCA CEO Ana Zorrilla. “Help us increase that number in 2017 by getting your pet microchipped.”

Despite popular belief, microchips are not a form of GPS. Microchips house a unique serial number that, when scanned, allows the finder to lookup the contact information associated with that chip. Often, pet owners forget to update the contact information on the microchip, rendering it useless.

If your pet already has a microchip and you want to confirm that information is up-to-date, you are encouraged to bring your pet to the event. Louisiana SPCA staff will scan your pet’s microchip and provide you with the serial number to verify the information. If incorrect, pet owners must contact the microchip company to update.

For more information about this event join the Facebook event or call 504-368-5191.