All aboard! Kermit Ruffins delivers beer by boat during Saturday’s flood

NEW ORLEANS – Trumpeter Kermit Ruffins wasn’t about to let a little rain or catastrophic flooding get in the way of a good time.

Ruffins was stranded at his bar, Kermit’s Treme Mother in Law Lounge, when the torrential downpour swamped much of the city on August 5.

The bar’s staff and regulars had access to all the drinks they could want during the deluge, but the people stranded across the street under the Claiborne Overpass weren’t so lucky.

A little ingenuity and a small boat quickly solved that problem, though.

In a video posted to the bar’s Instagram account, ruffinsbbq, Ruffins and his friends can be heard laughing hysterically as they load a bucket of beer bottles and ice onto the boat and send it across the flooded street to a waiting man.

“Now send the boat back!” someone shouts as a passing truck threatens to scuttle the delicate operation.