Governor to tour flooded N.O. neighborhoods this afternoon; council members demand answers

NEW ORLEANS — Gov. John Bel Edwards will visit New Orleans Monday afternoon for a walking tour of some of the areas impacted by Saturday’s flood.

Edwards will be joined by other city officials as they tour Willie Mae’s Restaurant in Treme, Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club and the Broad Theater in Mid-City, and then later Mondo Restaurant in Lakeview.

Edwards’ visit comes two days after several neighborhoods in New Orleans flooded due to heavy rains that inundated the area. Hardest hit neighborhoods like Mid-City got nine-and-a-half inches of rain in just three hours. Other neighborhoods that were hit include Lakeview, the CBD and Treme.

City leaders said Sunday that all pumps were fully functional during Saturday’s deluge. Two weeks ago, parts of Mid-City flooded during a heavy rainfall because the pumps stopped working for a short time.

The city’s water pumps can only handle one inch of rain in the first hour of operation and another half-inch every hour thereafter. Some areas received five times that amount of water.

City officials also blamed the rain event on climate change and warned residents to be prepared for more of these types of floods.

Climate change is real but telling people who are wet&underwater, that this type of flooding is the "new normal" is completely unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/U8MW5XMtsn — Jason Williams (@RunWithJason) August 6, 2017

Despite assurances from the Sewerage and Water Board that everything was working as it should, City Council members are demanding more information and questioning whether the city is being completely upfront about how well the system was working.

There will be a special City Council meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday to address the widespread floods.