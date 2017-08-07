Golden girls offer golden love advice to ‘The Bachelorette’ Rachel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- "The Bachelorette" season finale is tonight on ABC. So who will Rachel Lindsay choose?

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez went to the Volunteers of America Greater New Orleans' senior living community, The Terraces on Tulane, to talk to some "golden girls," who offered golden love advice.

"Bryan's dreamy. He's fine as wine. My best advice for Rachel is to stay focused. If none of them are what she wants then she needs to just let it go," JoAnn Bell said.

"I like Eric. He's a beautiful human. So what if he's never been in love before. He's a real, true person, and that's what you need in a marriage. You don't need a fake guy," Cynthia Robertson said.

In the show's history, Rachel Lindsay is the first ever black star.