Former Gov. Edwin Edwards turns 90, sold out party planned in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards turns 90 today.

Edwards, a Democrat, will celebrate with a sold-out birthday bash Saturday night in Baton Rouge at the Renaissance Hotel.

Before he was first elected governor, he was a congressman for Louisiana’s Seventh Congressional District. He served 16 years as governor — from 1972-1980, from 1984-1988, and then from 1992-1996. He’s had the longest tenure of any governor in Louisiana’s storied history.

He was convicted in 2001 on federal racketeering charges and spent eight years in a federal prison in Oakdale, Louisiana.

While in prison, he corresponded with Trina Scott, who is now 38 years old. He married her at Hotel Monteleone in 2011 after he completed six months of house arrest.

Edwards’ third wife gave birth to the couple’s son, Eli, in 2013.

Edwards ran for Congress in 2014, but lost to U.S. Rep. Garret Graves.