Concealed assault rife falls out of man’s clothes during struggle with police

NEW ORLEANS – Two NOPD detectives were attempting to subdue a man who was fleeing a traffic stop when a concealed assault rifle fell out of the man’s clothes.

The detectives pulled over a car in the 8100 block of South I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East when the car’s passenger, 24-year-old Jeryan Edwards, got out and ran away, according to the NOPD.

The officers caught up to Edwards and were in the process of placing handcuffs on his wrists when the rifle fell to the ground.

The officers confiscated a Draco 7.62×39 caliber assault rifle with a 30 shot capacity magazine which Edwards had hidden under his clothes, according to the NOPD.

Edwards was placed under arrest for illegal carrying of a weapon and resisting an officer and transported to Central Lockup.

If you have information about this incident please contact any Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6070, or call the NOPD non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222.