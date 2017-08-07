BREAKING: Keesler Air Force on alert as military police search for armed civilian
BILOXI – Keesler Air Force Base is on alert as authorities search for a civilian on the base that may be armed.
In a post that went out out on the base’s Facebook page and Twitter account around 10: 20 a.m., all facilities are instructed to “implement controlled entry.”
Base personnel have to present identification in order to enter any building while the controlled entry order is in place, according to a spokesperson for the base.
“Be on the look out for Bruce Sledge,” the posts read. “Proceed with caution. Individual may be armed.”
Sledge is driving a red four door truck, according to the posts.
Military police are searching for Sledge.
Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage.
30.396032 -88.885308