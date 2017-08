× Better than last year: says Tulane head coach about year number two

Last year, Tulane won 4, lost 8.

In year two, head coach Willie Fritz expects improvement. And, he will make a change in plans in regards to home games in 2017.

Here’s a report from WGNO Sports at Monday’s practice.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tulane opens the 2017 season against Grambling Saturday September 2nd at Yulman Stadium at 7 pm.