NEW ORLEANS — Heavy downpours caused widespread street flooding in New Orleans Saturday afternoon.

From neighborhoods like Lakeview and Mid-City that are more prone to flooding to even Canal Street and the French Quarter, almost no one in New Orleans was spared from high water.

There are reports of several businesses with standing water. See more videos below:

