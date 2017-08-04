× Whitney White Linen Night is Saturday!

NEW ORLEANS — Get ready to dress to impress on Saturday for 2017’s Whitney White Linen Night.

The event runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Julia Street, where dozens of galleries will be free and open to the public.

The event is sponsored by Whitney Bank and features live entertainment from some of New Orleans’ top bands.

You can stop by the Contemporary Arts Center for the official after party as well. The after party is free to CAC members and $10 for general admission. The museum will host a cash bars, local cuisine and live entertainment.