The Grill Room: 19.84 is alive and well here!

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at The Grill Room with our delicious meal.

Two-dollar tableside martinis? Count me in!

Check out The Grill Room's Menu for Coolinary New Orleans:

Lunch Menu

First Course

choice of

Gulf Fish

Sauce Piquant

Seared Flank Steak

Chimichurri

Crab Cake

Remoulade

Gulf Shrimp Étouffée

Crispy Chicken

Praline Sauce

Side

choice of three

Grilled Summer Vegetables



Local Tomato Caprese Salad



Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes



Windsor Court Salad



Rommel’s Hoppin’ John



French Fries



Grilled Ginger Asparagus, Sesame Vinaigrette



Roasted Cauliflower, Chili Flakes



Crawfish Pasta



Corn Maque Choux



Gumbo of the Day



Soup of the Day





Second Course

Assorted Seasonal Sorbet

$19.84

Dinner Menu

Choice of Three items

Field

Baby Lettuces

citrus dressing, lemon zest

Beets & Blackberries

goat cheese croquette, smoked white fish, pears, beet leather, blackberry coulis, walnuts

Cauliflower

roasted, pureed, pickled, raisins, chili flakes

Mushroom Fricassee

quail egg yolk, bordelaise, white bean puree, rye, truffle aioli, shaved manchego

Farm

Balsamic Glazed Pork Belly

heirloom tomatoes, watermelon, buttermilk dressing

Duck Breast

puy lentils, seared pear, pancetta, mustard cream

Spring Lamb Rack

morels, English peas, house-made lamb bacon, braised lettuce, pearl onion petals, saffron potatoes

Wagyu Short Rib

72 hour braise, patatas bravas, carrots, & soubise sauce

Sea

Crawfish Rangoon

pickled apple slaw, pepper jelly glaze

The Grill Room Classic Crab Cakes

smoked tomato aioli, arugula, cold pressed olive oil

Togarashi Seared Gulf Tuna

asparagus ribbons, crispy ginger, chili thread, satsuma oolong broth

Snapper

hazelnut romesco, pickled sweet potato

Sweet

Grapefruit & Coconut

coconut panna cotta, grapefruit salad, ginger vanilla syrup

Blueberry & Corn

sweet corn cheese cake, blueberry compote, caramelized popped corn

Coffee & Chocolate

dark chocolate cremeux, coffee ice cream, white chocolate ganache

Tempura Banana Bread Pudding

butterscotch spread, brûlée banana

$39