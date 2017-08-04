The Grill Room: 19.84 is alive and well here!

Posted 7:58 PM, August 4, 2017, by

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at  The Grill Room with our delicious meal.

Two-dollar tableside martinis? Count me in!

Check out The Grill Room's Menu for Coolinary New Orleans:

Lunch Menu

First Course
choice of

Gulf Fish
Sauce Piquant

Seared Flank Steak
Chimichurri

Crab Cake
Remoulade

Gulf Shrimp Étouffée

Crispy Chicken
Praline Sauce

Side
choice of three

Grilled Summer Vegetables

Local Tomato Caprese Salad

Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes

Windsor Court Salad

Rommel’s Hoppin’ John

French Fries

Grilled Ginger Asparagus, Sesame Vinaigrette

Roasted Cauliflower, Chili Flakes

Crawfish Pasta

Corn Maque Choux

Gumbo of the Day

Soup of the Day



Second Course

Assorted Seasonal Sorbet

$19.84

Dinner Menu

Choice of Three items

Field
Baby Lettuces
citrus dressing, lemon zest

Beets & Blackberries
goat cheese croquette, smoked white fish, pears, beet leather, blackberry coulis, walnuts

Cauliflower
roasted, pureed, pickled, raisins, chili flakes

Mushroom Fricassee
quail egg yolk, bordelaise, white bean puree, rye, truffle aioli, shaved manchego

Farm

Balsamic Glazed Pork Belly 
heirloom tomatoes, watermelon, buttermilk dressing

Duck Breast
puy lentils, seared pear, pancetta, mustard cream

Spring Lamb Rack
morels, English peas, house-made lamb bacon, braised lettuce, pearl onion petals, saffron potatoes

Wagyu Short Rib
72 hour braise, patatas bravas, carrots, & soubise sauce

Sea

Crawfish Rangoon
pickled apple slaw, pepper jelly glaze

The Grill Room Classic Crab Cakes
smoked tomato aioli, arugula, cold pressed olive oil

Togarashi Seared Gulf Tuna
asparagus ribbons, crispy ginger, chili thread, satsuma oolong broth

Snapper
hazelnut romesco, pickled sweet potato

Sweet

Grapefruit & Coconut
coconut panna cotta, grapefruit salad, ginger vanilla syrup

Blueberry & Corn
sweet corn cheese cake, blueberry compote, caramelized popped corn

Coffee & Chocolate
dark chocolate cremeux, coffee ice cream, white chocolate ganache

Tempura Banana Bread Pudding
butterscotch spread, brûlée banana

$39

Related stories