The Grill Room: 19.84 is alive and well here!

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at The Grill Room with our delicious meal.
Two-dollar tableside martinis? Count me in!
Check out The Grill Room's Menu for Coolinary New Orleans:
Lunch Menu
First Course
choice of
Gulf Fish
Sauce Piquant
Seared Flank Steak
Chimichurri
Crab Cake
Remoulade
Gulf Shrimp Étouffée
Crispy Chicken
Praline Sauce
Side
choice of three
Grilled Summer Vegetables
Local Tomato Caprese Salad
Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes
Windsor Court Salad
Rommel’s Hoppin’ John
French Fries
Grilled Ginger Asparagus, Sesame Vinaigrette
Roasted Cauliflower, Chili Flakes
Crawfish Pasta
Corn Maque Choux
Gumbo of the Day
Soup of the Day
Second Course
Assorted Seasonal Sorbet
$19.84
Dinner Menu
Choice of Three items
Field
Baby Lettuces
citrus dressing, lemon zest
Beets & Blackberries
goat cheese croquette, smoked white fish, pears, beet leather, blackberry coulis, walnuts
Cauliflower
roasted, pureed, pickled, raisins, chili flakes
Mushroom Fricassee
quail egg yolk, bordelaise, white bean puree, rye, truffle aioli, shaved manchego
Farm
Balsamic Glazed Pork Belly
heirloom tomatoes, watermelon, buttermilk dressing
Duck Breast
puy lentils, seared pear, pancetta, mustard cream
Spring Lamb Rack
morels, English peas, house-made lamb bacon, braised lettuce, pearl onion petals, saffron potatoes
Wagyu Short Rib
72 hour braise, patatas bravas, carrots, & soubise sauce
Sea
Crawfish Rangoon
pickled apple slaw, pepper jelly glaze
The Grill Room Classic Crab Cakes
smoked tomato aioli, arugula, cold pressed olive oil
Togarashi Seared Gulf Tuna
asparagus ribbons, crispy ginger, chili thread, satsuma oolong broth
Snapper
hazelnut romesco, pickled sweet potato
Sweet
Grapefruit & Coconut
coconut panna cotta, grapefruit salad, ginger vanilla syrup
Blueberry & Corn
sweet corn cheese cake, blueberry compote, caramelized popped corn
Coffee & Chocolate
dark chocolate cremeux, coffee ice cream, white chocolate ganache
Tempura Banana Bread Pudding
butterscotch spread, brûlée banana
$39