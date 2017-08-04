× Second chop shop discovered in N.O. East, owner arrested

NEW ORLEANS – A man who ran a chop shop in New Orleans East has been arrested and charged with 11 counts of possession of stolen property.

The NOPD and investigators from the United States Postal Service have been looking for 32-year-old Edwin Smith since June 29 a raid of a property owned by Smith turned up numerous stolen vehicles and a Post Office tow truck.

But that chop shop, located in the 1600 block of Chef Menteur Highway, wasn’t the only one, according to the NOPD.

Investigators tracking Smith followed the trail of evidence to another chop shop on Bass Street, where they found stolen property, automotive parts, and VIN numbers.

The investigative team caught up to Smith around 7:45 p.m. on August 2 and promptly arrested him, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with any additional information regarding the incident or arrested subject, please contact any Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6070 or Crimestoppers at 822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP(7867).