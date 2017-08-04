× NOPD looking for woman who went missing after bad breakup

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a woman who disappeared earlier this week after a bad breakup.

Twenty-two-year-old Janell Amerson hasn’t been seen since 8 a.m. on August 1, according to the NOPD.

Anderson texted her friend around 4:45 p.m. on August 3 to say that she was distraught because she and her boyfriend had just ended their relationship and indicated that she wanted to hurt herself or end her life, according to the NOPD.

Amerson is 5’4” tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. She has several tattoos on her body.

The vehicle she was driving is a 2013 Ford Focus bearing Louisiana license plate number 951EYG.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Janell Amerson please notify First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.