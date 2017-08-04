NOPD looking for man who ran off with purse on Banks Street

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two men caught on surveillance video snatching a woman’s purse from a chair outside a Banks Street restaurant.

The theft occurred just before 4:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of Banks, according to the NOPD.

The two suspects were spotted walking south on Banks, directly past the victim, who was sitting at an outside table with her purse on a chair next to her.

The men turned on South Dorgenois Street, and then one doubled back, grabbed the victim’s purse, and sprinted off toward Canal Street, according to the NOPD.

The victim’s cell phone fell from the purse as the robber was running, and she was able to retrieve it.

The purse was later found near an apartment complex in the 200 block of South Rocheblave Street, two blocks away from the scene of the crime, according to the NOPD.

The victim’s driver’s license, credit card, and debit card were missing, but her keys and work credentials were still in the purse.

The suspect caught on surveillance video taking the purse is approximately 35-45 years of age and was wearing a khaki work shirt, khaki pants, khaki baseball cap and black shoes.

The second subject is approximately 25-35 years of age with shoulder-length dreadlocked hair, wearing a red t-shirt with “The Hundreds” in white script print and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the pictured subjects is asked to contact First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.