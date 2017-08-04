× NOPD looking for man who beat, robbed acquaintance in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man they say stole $300 from an acquaintance this week in New Orleans East.

Twenty-three-year old Jarrell Stevenson, also known as “Doody,” approached a man who owed him money around noon on August 1 in the 7200 block of Chef Menteur Highway, according to the NOPD.

Stevenson knocked the victim to the ground and taking $300 in cash from his pocket before punching him in the face several times and fleeing.

Stevenson is wanted for simple robbery, simple battery, a probation violation and a fugitive attachment from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jarrell Stevenson is asked to contact any Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6070, or call the NOPD non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222.