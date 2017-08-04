× Man robbed after offering to feed children he said looked hungry

NEW ORLEANS – A man was robbed at gunpoint after offering to buy food for children that were with his attacker.

The victim told police that he offered to buy some food for two children he saw sitting in a parked car in the 400 block of Dauphine Street around 11 p.m. on August 3, according to the NOPD.

The victim spoke to two adults who were in the car with the children, who the victim said looked hungry to him.

The adults agreed to the offer.

The victim got into the car, and the suspect drove him to an ATM.

After getting cash, the victim got back into the car with the two adults and two children.

The suspect then drove the group to another location, pulled a gun on the victim, took his backpack and cash, and kicked him out of the car.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video using the victim’s Louisiana Purchase card at a business in the 1500 block of Franklin Avenue a few minutes later, according to the NOPD.

If you have information regarding the identity of this suspect please notify Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050, or call the NOPD non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222.