'Let's buy a billboard': Dirty Coast raising money to shame Atlanta Falcons over epic Super Bowl loss

NEW ORLEANS — You can call us petty, but a true Saints fan will never pass on the opportunity to shame the Atlanta Falcons or their fans.

They are our biggest division rival, after all, and who can forget the third quarter, 28-3 lead that Matt Ryan and his team blew in the Super Bowl?

The always creative folks over at Dirty Coast want to make sure that Atlanta and its Falcons fans never forget. The New Orleans-based T-shirt company is raising money to buy two billboards — one in Atlanta and one in New Orleans.

“Is it an epic act of trolling? Yes. Is it hilarious? You bet,” says Dirty Coast owner Blake Haney on his fundraising page.

The fundraising goal is $2,000. Anything over that amount will be donated to charity, Haney says.

Click here to learn more — and to donate.