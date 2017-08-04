Hollywood South News with Jabari: Locations in New Orleans where ‘Kidnap’ filmed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's one of every mother's worst fears to have their child disappear right underneath their eyes. In this action packed film Kidnap, Academy Award-winner Halle Berry plays a mom who's son (Sage Correa) get's taken away from her at City Park in New Orleans.

Since Kidnap is mostly cars and highway scenes and was entirely shot in New Orleans, the production used a lot of the cities highways to shoot the action. From City Park to the Huey P. Long bridge, the Crescent City Connection, Interstate 310, I-10, and the iconic Highway 11 bridge in Slidell.

New Orleans native and producer of Kidnap, Joey Tufaro, says they chose the Big Easy to shoot in because it had the perfect setting for the movie.