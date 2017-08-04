× Gathering confidence: Former Riverside hoops star scores for Cowboys in Canton

Canton, OH –

The third leading rebounder in the history of the Big 12 was just doing what he was trained.

Riverside Academy and Baylor University’s Rico Gathers started at tight end for the Dallas Cowboys Thursday night in the Hall of Fame game against Arizona. And, Gathers promptly grabbed a 26 yard touchdown reception.

He simply went up and took the football away from a defender.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gathers had 3 catches for 59 yards. He did not play a down of football in high school or college. But, he was drafted by the Cowboys in the 6th round of the 2016 draft, pick 217 overall.

He spent the 2016 season on the practice squad.

Gathers said after an offseason of hard work, he's ready to show what he can do.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For complete coverage from Canton, and the Pro Football Hall of fame follow @BobbyO504 and @wgnosports, and our Facebook page WGNO Sports.

We will have live reports from Canton, Ohio Friday on News with a Twist at 5,6, and 10.