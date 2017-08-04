× Free cancer screenings continue Saturday at Clearview Mall

METAIRIE, La. — Saturday, August 5, Ochsner Cancer Institute will be hosting a Cancer Services Expo from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Clearview Mall in Metairie.

Ahead of this expo, Dr. John T Cole from Ochsner Cancer Institute is advising on cancer screenings that are important for women. According to the American Cancer Society, there are 5 cancer screenings that every woman should have: breast cancer, colon cancer, cervical cancer, lung cancer and skin cancer.

The services that Ochsner is offering Saturday include skin cancer, head & neck, glucose, cholesterol levels, blood pressure and nurse consultations.

So, while you’re doing your back-to-school shopping, why not get checked out?