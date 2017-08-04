× Cookin’ with Nino: Lemon Pepper Crusted Pork Tenderloin

Lemon Pepper Crusted Pork Tenderloin

Ingredients:

1 Swift pork tenderloin 1- 2 pounds pounds

4 tablespoons of your favorite Lemon Pepper seasoning

¼ cup olive oil

Heavy duty aluminum foil, large cut to 18 inches

Instructions:

Prepare tenderloin by removing all fat and (silver). Season generously with Lemon Pepper seasoning. Place directly on hot grill and sear for 2 minutes on each side turning once. Remove from grill and place on sheet of aluminum foil. Spread olive oil over entire tenderloin and wrap tightly with foil. Cook on indirect heat for 45 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 155 degrees. Turn every 10 minutes or if using skillet: After generously seasoning loin, heat about 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium skillet. Place seasoned loin and sear all around for about 5 minutes until browned. Wrap tightly with foil and bake in a 350 degree preheated oven for about 45 minutes until internal temp is 155 degrees.

