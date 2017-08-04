× Avondale man arrested for Boutte Burger King shooting

BOUTTE, La. – The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 19-year-old man for shooting an ATM worker yesterday during an attempted robbery in Boutte.

Damon Bryant followed the victim, who was on his way to Thibodaux to refill ATM machines, to the parking lot of the Burger King on Highway 90 in front of Hahnville High School, according to the SCPSO.

Bryant walked up to the victim, said something unintelligible to distract him, pulled out a gun, and shot the victim in the left forearm.

The victim was able to drive away, making it to the La Quinta Hotel just down Highway 90, where he was able to call for help.

The victim was transported to University Hospital for treatment, according to the SCPSO.

Detectives tracked Bryant to his home in Avondale after reviewing surveillance video of the shooting.

Bryant is currently being held at the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Correctional Facility. He is awaiting charges here in St. Charles for Attempted Murder and Attempted Armed Robbery.