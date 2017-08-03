Who’s the top watermelon seed spitting champ of America?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The best of the best have gathered in New Orleans to see who will now be the best watermelon seed spitter on earth.
It's a contest that's happening at the Hyatt Regency in New Orleans. It's part of the National Watermelon Association's yearly convention.
WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood is on the scene for a play by play of the seed spitting action.
And if you want to amaze your friends with some fast facts and trivia about the watermelon, here are some:
- Not only does it quench your thirst, it can also quench inflammation that contributes to conditions like asthma, atherosclerosis, diabetes, colon cancer, and arthritis.
- Over 1,200 varieties of watermelon are grown worldwide.
- Watermelon is an ideal health food because it doesn’t contain any fat or cholesterol, is high in fiber and vitamins A & C and is a good source of potassium.
- Pink watermelon is also a source of the potent carotenoid antioxidant, lycopene. These powerful antioxidants travel through the body neutralizing free radicals.
- Watermelon is a vegetable! It is related to cucumbers, pumpkins and squash.
- Early explorers used watermelons as canteens.
- Watermelon is grown in over 96 countries worldwide.
- In China and Japan watermelon is a popular gift to bring a host.
- In Israel and Egypt, the sweet taste of watermelon is often paired with the salty taste of feta cheese.
- Every part of a watermelon is edible, even the seeds and rinds.