Who’s the top watermelon seed spitting champ of America?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The best of the best have gathered in New Orleans to see who will now be the best watermelon seed spitter on earth.

It's a contest that's happening at the Hyatt Regency in New Orleans. It's part of the National Watermelon Association's yearly convention.

WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood is on the scene for a play by play of the seed spitting action.

And if you want to amaze your friends with some fast facts and trivia about the watermelon, here are some: