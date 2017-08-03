Who’s the top watermelon seed spitting champ of America?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The best of the best have gathered in New Orleans to see who will now be the best watermelon seed spitter on earth.

It's a contest that's happening at the Hyatt Regency in New Orleans.  It's part of the National Watermelon Association's yearly convention.

WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood is on the scene for a play by play of the seed spitting action.

And if you want to amaze your friends with some fast facts and trivia about the watermelon, here are some:

  1. Not only does it quench your thirst, it can also quench inflammation that contributes to conditions like asthma, atherosclerosis, diabetes, colon cancer, and arthritis.
  2. Over 1,200 varieties of watermelon are grown worldwide.
  3. Watermelon is an ideal health food because it doesn’t contain any fat or cholesterol, is high in fiber and vitamins A & C and is a good source of potassium.
  4. Pink watermelon is also a source of the potent carotenoid antioxidant, lycopene. These powerful antioxidants travel through the body neutralizing free radicals.
  5. Watermelon is a vegetable! It is related to cucumbers, pumpkins and squash.
  6. Early explorers used watermelons as canteens.
  7. Watermelon is grown in over 96 countries worldwide.
  8. In China and Japan watermelon is a popular gift to bring a host.
  9. In Israel and Egypt, the sweet taste of watermelon is often paired with the salty taste of feta cheese.
  10. Every part of a watermelon is edible, even the seeds and rinds.