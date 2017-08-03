× Ultimate compliment: Stenerud not sure he could beat out Andersen

He is the only other player who served as a placekicker only to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

And, Thursday, 74 year old Jan Stenerud, a 6 time Pro Bowler who won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs at Tulane stadium, paid former Saints kicker Morten Andersen the ultimate compliment. Stenerud said he was not sure he could beat out Andersen if the two were competing for the same job.

Stenerud, Andersen and host of other kickers gathered for lunch Thursday at a Canton hotel. Andersen will receive his gold jacket Friday night and officially be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday night.

Andersen spoke Thursday at ceremony officially dedicated the stadium in Canton as Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The Saints owner and his wife Gayle donated $11 million to the project.

Andersen played for the Saints from 1982 thru 1994. He is the NFL's all time leader scorer.