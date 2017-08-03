Top 3 trends for White Linen Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Whitney White Linen night started 22 years ago in 1994, and now it is the standard end-of-summer party. It started as a way for people to keep cool - white linen is the most breathable material for the steamy month of August - and transformed into the party to see and be seen.

But you don't have to wear white linen to the occasion anymore. Here's the top three trends to look for if you are looking for a way to stand out in a sea of white.

Details - Be it on a top or on a dress, fringe, beads, lace and crochet are a way to mix it up this year. Off the shoulder - Keep those shoulders cool on Saturday with an off the shoulder romper, dress or blouse. Two-piece set- "Sets are really in this year. We can't get enough of them," said Danielle Franco, owner of Elle Boutique on Magazine Street.

Whitney White Linen Night is Saturday, Aug. 5, on a three-block stretch of Julia Street in the Warehouse District. It's a huge block party to showcase dozens of art galleries, and there will also be live music stages.