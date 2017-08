NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a trio of vandals who were caught on surveillance video spray painting a business.

The three men sprayed graffiti on the outside of Nifty Car Rental in the 2000 block of Poydras Street on August 1, according to the NOPD.

An employee discovered the graffiti around 7:30 a.m. that morning.

If you have any information on the subjects in this incident, please contact any First District officer at (504) 658-6010.