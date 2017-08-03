× Thanks Tom: Hall of Fame honors Saints owner

Canton, OH-

Saints owner Tom Benson now has his own statue in Canton, Ohio, site of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Benson, his wife Gayle, Saints officials, and 2017 inductee, former Saints kicker Morten Andersen were all in Canton Thursday morning for Benson’s official statue unveiling. Mr. Benson gave $11 million to the stadium renovation project.

Here’s the video from WGNO Sports:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The crowd sang Happy Birthday to Mr Benson, who turned 90 on July 12th.

Andersen, who kicked for the Saints from 1982 thru 1994, spoke glowingly of Benson.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Andersen is the second placekicker only to earn induction into Canton. The other is Jan Stenerud, who joined Andersen for lunch Thursday at a local hotel.

Advertisement

Andersen is the NFL's all-leading scorer. He will receive his gold jacket at a ceremony Friday night. Official induction is Saturday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame stadium.

Ed Daniels