Tactical rifles used in Uptown and Lower Garden District robberies

NEW ORLEANS — In less than an hour time period, New Orleans police were called to a pair of robberies involving tactical rifles. In one of the cases, the department describes the weapon as an assault rifle. In the other, it’s described as an M-16.

Both attacks happened Wednesday night, August 2. The first occurred at about 7:30 in the evening in the 1300 block of St. Mary Street in the Lower Garden District. The second happened a little less than an hour later in the 5400 block of Tchoupitoulas Street in the Uptown area.

According to initial reports, during the first robbery on St. Mary, a man exited a white pickup truck with an assault rifle and stole a man’s watch and credit cards.

During the second robbery on Tchoupitoulas, a man with an M-16 approached a driver who was at a drive-up ATM and aimed the gun at the driver’s face. Police say the two began to fight until the victim threw his wallet out of the car and drove away from the scene.

While the vehicle in the first robbery was a white pickup truck, police say the type of vehicle used in the second was, at least early in the investigation, unknown.

No injuries were reported by police in either attack, and so far detectives are not saying that the attacks were committed by the same robber.

If you know anything about either attack, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court to be eligible for a cash reward.