Stormy weather to move across south Louisiana through Saturday

NEW ORLEANS – We’re in for a soggy couple of days as waves of heavy rain move across south Louisiana.

The rain moving through the metro area so far this morning has established what will become a familiar pattern today, Friday, and Saturday, according to chief meteorologist Hank Allen.

Storms will wash ashore from the upper Gulf of Mexico and bring sometimes heavy rains across the area, followed by periods of dry weather, and then more rain, Allen said.

The areas closest to the Gulf will see the heaviest rain today, while the North Shore should prepare for storms to arrive by Saturday.

The weather will begin to clear late Saturday and into Sunday, making Sunday the best option for outdoor activities, according to Allen.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing weather coverage, updates, and alerts.