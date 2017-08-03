Puppy love: Lagniappe Dog Show brings hundreds of prized pooches to Kenner

KENNER, La. — The Lagniappe Classic all-breed dog show is happening for the next four days at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.

Hundreds of prized pooches will strut their stuff in an effort to take home the badges and awards.

News with a Twist had the pleasure of meeting the No. 1 Finnish Spitz in the country, and boy does he like to talk.

His trainer, Sue Cassel, says she’s been in the dog show business for 35 years.

Organizers say 170 dog breeds are represented this year, including one of the oldest breeds, the Mexican hairless dog, whose real name — Xoloescuincle — is just too hard to pronounce.

The most common dog breed at the competition this year is the golden retriever.

Organizers estimate that the competition brings in about $700,000 in revenue.

The Louisiana state dog — the Catahoula — is still not a recognized breed in dog competitions, but the powers that be are barking up the right trees to get that fixed.