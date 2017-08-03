On your mark, get set, spit that seed! It’s National Watermelon Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Ladies and gentlemen, start your seed spitting.

And get ready to go on a roll.

It's a relay race that has kids rolling watermelons around a soccer field.

The kids at one New Orleans school got the day they wait all year for. It's a ten-year tradition at Samuel J. Green Charter School on Valence Street.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says it's almost as big a deal as Christmas Day.

It's National Watermelon Day.

Cas Johnson, an fourteen-year old eighth grader at Green school has a spitting strategy.

It's all in the tongue.

And it's all because of Farmer Ben Burkett from Petal, Mississippi that kids get to celebrate the day with a favorite fruit.

Farmer Ben drives with a truckload of melons. He's done it one day a year, every year for the last ten years.

Here's a little watermelon trivia for you to entertain yourself and your friends today:

Watermelons are native to southern Africa, but have been known in India since prehistoric times, and in Egypt for 5-6,000 years.

The first recorded watermelon harvest took place 5,000 years ago in Egypt. Pictures of the fruit were found in paintings on the walls of ancient buildings. From there, the fruit spread to other countries by merchant ships.

In 1939 seedless watermelon was developed by treating the unpollinated flowers of watermelons with a specific acid, which resulted in the seedless watermelon.

Watermelon is 92% water, and early explorers used watermelons as canteens.

Watermelon was designated as the Official Vegetable of Oklahoma in 2007. (no mistake - it is the state vegetable).

Cordele, Georgia claims to be the Watermelon Capital of the world.